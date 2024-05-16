The good, the bad and Trinis

THE EDITOR: Trinidad's reality has taken a strange turn, reminiscent of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. It's a story about how the unusual becomes ordinary, and drive-by shooting has become the new standard.

Consider this: a dark-coloured car ominously drives into Cocorite, its passengers brandishing weapons like modern-day robbers. Shots ring out, lives are destroyed, and the streets become the setting for a catastrophe that no writer could have predicted.

The aftermath reads like a sad chapter from the history of lawlessness. Four people are dead, eight more wear the wounds of violence, and a community is in shock. The sounds of gunfire serve as a terrifying reminder that reality frequently exceeds fiction's highest expectations. It's a long cry from the romanticised images of western showdowns, in which justice, while frequently delayed, finally wins.

As officials attempt to make sense of the turmoil, making comparisons with western justice has become all too clear. Homicide police collect gunshot casings like experienced cowboys calculating their kills. However, in this modern-day drama there are no heroes in setsons (Trinidad), only men and women charged with the terrible responsibility of restoring order to a nation on the verge of chaos.

The Prime Minister's assurances, “I don’t think anybody in Trinidad and Tobago could say that they’re satisfied with our experience with crime and criminal conduct in the country. What I can say is that had these efforts not been put in place, it would have been far worse.” This rings hollow in the ears of those who have lost faith in the system's ability to keep or ensure their safety in all areas.

In Trinidad's Wild West alleys, promises are as short-lived as tumbleweeds in the desert breeze.

The recent arrest of a suspect seeking to exit the nation serves as a sharp reminder that the threat is not as disorganised or lacking in structure as we previously believed. This has all been disproved with the latest arrest at Piarco International Airport. However, we can all agree that it is a faceless enemy, empowered by impunity and motivated by a disregard for human life.

As the dust settles on yet another tragedy, one thing is brutally clear: Trinidadians deserve more than empty platitudes and promises. In this crime-and-consequence story, the screenplay must be rewritten, and the characters must rise to the task of recovering their streets from lawlessness. Until then, the sounds of gunshots will haunt Trinidad's collective memory, a sombre reminder of a reality that bears all too close to fiction's worst visions.

It is crucial for all individuals involved in the criminal justice system, including but not limited to law enforcement and legal professionals, to collaborate and ensure that there is a robust system in place to prevent repeat offenders from cycling in and out of prison.

This requires changes to our laws and policies, including implementing effective deterrents that discourage individuals from engaging in criminal activity. Despite some claims that this is already part of our legal structure, the facts show otherwise. The evidence does not support the claim that they exist or are effective.

In the aftermath of Trinidad's recent tragedy, it is clear that mere words would not be enough to heal wounds or restore trust in justice. We are at a crossroads where action must replace false promises.

As our reality evolves, all criminal justice stakeholders need to work together towards a common goal. Law enforcement, legal experts and lawmakers must work together not simply to catch criminals, but also to implement genuine reforms that interrupt the cycle of violence.

We cannot let pessimism eclipse optimism, nor can we be complacent in the face of misfortune. Let us work together to rewrite the narrative, reclaim our streets, and create a future in which safety and security are more than just a hope for all Trinidadians.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook