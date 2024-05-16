St Lucia Jazz & Art Festival delights

Vaughnette Bigford performs at St Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival on May 9. - Andrea De Silva

The St Lucia Jazz & Art Festival featured a fine cast of international and Caribbean artistes, including TT's Machel Montano and Vaughnette Bigford, who performed in the Pure Jazz Ladies in Concert at Rodney Bay Pavilion, along with Christa Bailey, and Grammy winner Samara Joy.

Events from May 9-12 saw performances from Nigerian singer Davido, Chloe, among others that delighted the audiences. Montano, too, wowed the crowd with his performance on Caribbean night.

Here are some highlights.