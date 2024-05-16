N Touch
Features

St Lucia Jazz & Art Festival delights

Vaughnette Bigford performs at St Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival on May 9. - Andrea De Silva
Vaughnette Bigford performs at St Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival on May 9. - Andrea De Silva

The St Lucia Jazz & Art Festival featured a fine cast of international and Caribbean artistes, including TT's Machel Montano and Vaughnette Bigford, who performed in the Pure Jazz Ladies in Concert at Rodney Bay Pavilion, along with Christa Bailey, and Grammy winner Samara Joy.

Events from May 9-12 saw performances from Nigerian singer Davido, Chloe, among others that delighted the audiences. Montano, too, wowed the crowd with his performance on Caribbean night.

Here are some highlights.

Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer Davido performs at World Beats night at Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival at Pigeon Island on May 11. - Andrea De Silva

American R&B singer Chloe performs at World Beats night at Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival at Pigeon Island on May 11. - Andrea De Silva

Machel Montano performs with St Lucia Lu City at Caribbean Fusion at Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival at Pigeon Island on May 10. - Andrea De Silva

Jamaican reggae artist Beris Hammond performs at Caribbean Fusion at Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival at Pigeon Island on May 10, 2024. - Andrea De Silva

Samara Joy performs at the St Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival. - Andrea De Silva

Machel Montano fans raise their hands at his commmand during Caribbean Fusion at Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival at Pigeon Island on May 10. - Andrea De Silva

Comments

"St Lucia Jazz & Art Festival delights"

More in this section