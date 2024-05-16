S&S Persad Supermarket embraces tradition, innovates for tomorrow

Sunita Persad, managing director of S&S Persad Co Ltd. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“Don’t underestimate the value of a grocery job. While it’s a field that may not be studied at university, it’s the backbone of our communities because everyone relies on food. Approach it as a career, not just a job.”

This is what Sunita Persad, managing director of S&S Persad Supermarket Co Ltd, said when asked by Business Day to advise aspiring entrepreneurs, especially those looking to carry on a family-business legacy.

Persad, who manages the family-owned business, was interviewed as several organisations across the country celebrate Indian Heritage Month.

She shared insights into the rich history and promising future of S&S Persad Supermarket as she reflected on the milestones, challenges, and enduring values that have shaped the supermarket’s evolution.

A legacy of growth and service

In Rio Claro, a remarkable journey began 34 years ago. What started as a humble road-sales venture by visionary parents Leela and Sharma Persad has blossomed into the thriving enterprise known today as S&S Persad Supermarket, which now boasts four locations.

“In 1990, my parents embarked on a venture that laid the foundation for our family legacy,” recounted 46-year-old Persad.

“Armed with determination and a dream, they started their business through road sales, offering essential goods to the local community.”

Over time, her parents’ dedication to providing quality service and actively engaging with the community started to yield positive results.

“In 1995, recognising the growing needs of their customers, Mom and Dad made the pivotal decision to expand their business.”

“The road sales evolved into a fully-fledged mini-mart, offering a more extensive range of products and services to meet the demands of the community.”

The dawn of the new millennium brought with it an era of expansion for the then-small business.

“By 2005, it had become a household name in Rio Claro and Mayaro, known for its commitment to quality, affordability, and personalised service.

“During this period, the mini-mart transformed into a full-scale supermarket, catering to an ever-expanding customer base fully managed by my mom. During this expansion, my sister and I were completing our studies abroad before we made our full commitment to the business.” Persad journeyed to the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, University of Lincolnshire, where she studied business management.

The years between 2011 and 2023 brought a period of unprecedented growth for S&S Persad Supermarket.

Under the stewardship of the Persad family, the business expanded its footprint, opening two more locations in Mayaro and most recently, one in Freeport.

Amidst the covid19 pandemic, the company also initiated its inaugural non-profit children’s foundation, Project Hope, aimed at addressing the needs of disadvantaged children in the Rio Claro and Mayaro communities.

Navigating challenges, embracing sustainability

Over the years, the supermarket has faced numerous key milestones and challenges which shaped its evolution.

“Despite limited resources, our commitment to providing quality products and excellent customer service quickly earned us a loyal customer base,” Persad related.

As technological advancements ushered in a wave of change, S&S Persad Supermarket seized the opportunity, adopting computerised inventory systems and digital point-of-sale technology to enhance operational efficiency. These upgrades not only facilitated better stock management but also enabled the expansion of product offerings, albeit presenting ongoing challenges to maintain pace with the evolving market demands. Nonetheless, this technological evolution marked a significant milestone for the business.

In recent times, the supermarket has embraced sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly practices like using biodegradable bags, sourcing produce locally, and endorsing fair-trade products.

These initiatives resonate with contemporary consumer preferences and also underscore the company’s dedication to fostering a beneficial environmental footprint.

“Despite our successes, S&S Persad Supermarket faced significant challenges. Economic downturns, increased competition, and shifting consumer preferences forced the business to adapt,” said Persad. “The Persad family demonstrated resilience, focusing on customer loyalty, personalised service, and unique product offerings to maintain a competitive edge. This pushed the business to diversify our hiring scope to skilled and qualified employees to overcome these challenges.”

Differentiation through community engagement

Questioned on what sets S&S Persad Supermarket apart from other supermarkets in TT, Persad said, “Its unwavering commitment to the community.

“Unlike many larger chains, we offer personalised support and accessible, lower-priced products tailored to meet the needs of rural communities. “Our deep-rooted presence in these areas allows us to understand and address the unique challenges our customers face.

“By offering high-quality goods at affordable prices, along with a genuine dedication to community engagement and support, we create a shopping experience that truly resonates with the people we serve.”

Staying ahead

So how does S&S Persad Supermarket remain competitive?

To this, the managing director said, “We deploy a multi-faceted approach that combines exclusive promotions, engaging events, innovative marketing strategies, and exceptional customer service.

“Our dedicated team designs exclusive promotions that offer customers unique savings and value, creating a compelling reason to shop with us. “We also host community-centric events that not only draw in crowds but also reinforce our commitment to the areas we serve.”

Effective marketing also plays a pivotal role in maintaining the company’s competitive edge. The supermarket’s team employs a blend of traditional and digital marketing tactics to ensure the brand remains prominent in customers’ minds.

This encompasses targeted social media campaigns, localised advertisements, and collaborations with community organisations.

“At the heart of our strategy is a focus on customer service. We believe that a warm greeting, a helpful attitude, and personalised assistance go a long way in creating a loyal customer base.”

Honouring tradition, embracing innovation

Operating a business with such a strong history must come with its own pressures and expectations.

Asked how she navigates the balance between honouring tradition and embracing innovation in her business operations, Persad said, “As a family-owned and operated business, we understand the importance of respecting tradition while adapting to modern trends. Navigating this balance is a challenge, but it’s also the key to our continued success.”

She said, “On a daily basis, my father would rearrange the produce section based on how he did it 25 years ago.

“He believes that no produce should be wrapped or pre-packaged and customers should be able to choose what they want without him taking into consideration cross contamination or additional shelf life to pre-packaged items.”

In recent years, the company has also dedicated resources to integrating digital solutions to optimise operations and elevate customer satisfaction.

This involved the introduction of online ordering systems, enhancements in inventory management, and leveraging social media for marketing and fostering customer engagement.

“These innovations help us stay competitive in a rapidly changing retail landscape.”

A vision for the future

Looking ahead, Persad envisions maintaining affordability for customers and creating employment opportunities for the community.

“I believe that a successful business should not only provide high-quality products at reasonable prices but also contribute positively to the local economy through job creation.”

Aiming to transform S&S Persad Supermarket into a one-stop-shop experience, Persad said she intends to expand the product range to include a wider variety of goods and services, ensuring customers can find everything they need in one convenient location.

Additionally, her two older children are studying business management to sustain the family business.

A testament to generational trust and tradition

S&S Persad Supermarket has become a staple in many families’ lives over the years.

Asked how it feels to be a part of so many generations’ shopping routines and family traditions, Persad said, “It feels incredibly rewarding.

“It’s humbling to think that families have relied on us for their everyday needs and special occasions, year after year. We’re not just a supermarket; we’re part of the fabric of the community, where memories are made and traditions are kept alive. This connection is what drives us to keep delivering quality and service with every interaction.”

Gratitude and appreciation

Persad extended heartfelt thanks to several for the company’s success.

“I am grateful to God for providing guidance and strength throughout this journey. My parents have been the foundation of our family business, and I owe much of my success to their hard work and values,” she said.

“My husband has been a steadfast source of support and encouragement.

“I also want to thank my incredible staff, especially those who have been with the business since before my time. Their dedication and loyalty have been instrumental in our continued growth. Most valuable, our loyal customers, some of whom have been with us for over three generations. Their continued support is what keeps us going.”

Celebrating Indian Heritage Month

Indian Heritage Month holds significance for many citizens of Indian descent.

How does S&S Persad Supermarket celebrate and commemorate this cultural heritage within its business practices?

To this question, Persad said, “We proudly celebrate and commemorate this rich cultural heritage within our business practices. As a supermarket serving a diverse customer base, we recognise the importance of honouring and reflecting the traditions, history, and religious festivities that are integral to our community.

“We offer exclusive sales on traditional Indian products, ensuring our customers can access their favourite items at discounted prices.”