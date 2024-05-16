Sando fish market in shameful condition

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I have been frequenting the San Fernando fish market located at King’s Wharf for 20 years or more. This market is not only a landmark, but a vital place where fish vendors make their daily bread and where many people who live in the environs conveniently purchase fresh fish.

However, it was with great surprise when I arrived there last week to be only greeted by two vendors, Shane and Danny. The other vendors have chosen to sell on the street – under the blazing early morning sun – because of the deplorable state of the market.

This market until recently had over 20 friendly vendors, clean surroundings and just about any type of fish could be found there. I was told there is no water at the market and no refrigeration system for storage. How are these people supposed to survive? What a shame!

At Charlotteville in Tobago there is a relatively new and functional fish market where the fishermen bring their catch throughout the day.

It is shameful for the San Fernando City Corporation to allow the deterioration of the market at King’s Wharf.

The vendors have been promised a new market for years but instead they are being forced onto the street.

The population is being encouraged to buy local and stimulate the economy, yet what will happen is that more vendors will opt out of selling fish. Because, let’s face it, consumers will no longer go to the market due to the lack of vendors and the deplorable conditions.

When vendors are faced with these terrible conditions, the market for fresh fish will continue to shrink and vendors will lose their livelihoods. Certainly not a sustainable way to promote local.

I am begging the powers that be to please do better.

WENDY RAHAMUT

San Fernando