Rheann Chung beaten in Olympic qualifier quarter-final

France-based TT pro women's table tennis player Rheann Chung. -

Trinidad and Tobago table tennis player Rheann Chung lost her women’s singles quarter-final Americas Olympic qualifier match in Peru on May 14, but will have another chance at attaining qualification for Paris 2024 when the tournament resumes on May 16.

After winning her opening singles tie against Cuban Estela Crespo 4-2 on May 14, Chung went down 1-4 to Mexican Yadira Silva in the quarters later that day.

Chung lost the first three games 7-11, 10-12, 7-11. She grabbed an 11-9 consolation victory in the fourth but could not repeat her performance in the fifth, and lost 9-11.

Another round of singles qualifying serves off at the Villa Deportivo Nacional in Lima, Peru on May 16. She is the only TT player representing at that tournament.