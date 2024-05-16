Neptune Communications Inc. and KVR Energy Limited Partner To Provide Maritime Clients In LAC Region With Resilient Satellite Connectivity Solutions

Neptune’s Satellite Connectivity Enhances KVR’s Technology Capabilities for Improved Management and Response Times.

Port Of Spain, Trinidad, April 8, 2024: Neptune Communications Inc. and KVR Energy Limited are excited to announce a new technology partnership to transform operational management systems across the Maritime sectors of Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region using satellite-based broadband solutions.

Neptune’s high-bandwidth, low-latency managed internet connectivity solutions, facilitated by satellite connectivity are now powering KVR's solutions in Trinidad's most critical economic sector. KVR’s customers enjoy the benefits of “Always On” broadband; crucial for real-time communication and operations management, particularly in offshore and onshore settings where lives are often in danger. The collaboration between Neptune Communications and KVR will continue to foster more innovations, ensuring their clients remain competitive with the rest of the world, operating at best-in-class standards.

KVR Energy Limited provides state-of-the-art fully integrated solutions that address our clientele’s specific segment needs throughout the entire Caribbean. Our Marine Division continues to redefine possibilities to supply, install, and service all types of vessels with world-class products and services, as such we have expanded our capabilities to provide reliable, fast, and robust satellite and cellular internet connectivity which has completely changed the Maritime expectations for the region.

About KVR Energy Limited

Our aim is to build long-term partnerships with our customers and to maximize the potential of business with a combination of competitive prices, cost-effectiveness, and most importantly, enhancing the quality of service we deliver to the industry that guarantees customer satisfaction. At the same time, we will pursue profitable growth by linking our customers with new products and services aimed at improving their Engineering & Maintenance Asset Management Programs.

KVR Energy Limited Marine Division has over 25 years of experience in the maritime industry, we are confident that we can add value to you and support your objectives. We are specialists in maritime surveillance, communication technology, marine electronics, oil spill detection, and defense solutions.

To learn more, get in contact with us for a consultation by emailing marine@kvrel.com or call us at 868-766-0518 / 868-293-3547. Visit our website at www.kvrmarine.com and follow us on social media @kvrmarine

About Neptune Communications

Neptune Communications is a Barbados-based telecommunications provider of secure, highly resilient internet connectivity services via satellite to government and enterprise customers. Neptune’s solutions are delivered over independent infrastructure, enabling genuine network redundancy and robust broadband connectivity so critical for modern requirements of business continuity, public safety, national security, disaster mitigation, and economic development. With operations in Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad, Neptune is focused on keeping the Caribbean Always On. To learn more, connect with us on www.neptunecommunications.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.