ERHA CEO Ronald Tsoi-A-Fatt’s funeral on May 21

Eastern Regional Health Authority chief executive officer Ronald Tsoi-A-Fatt died on May 14. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE funeral service for the late Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) CEO Ronald Tsoi-A-Fatt will take place on May 21 at the First Church of the Open Bible, Ruth Avenue, Les Efforts West, San Fernando.

He died on May 14 after being ill for some time.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said in a WhatsApp response to Newsday that the ministry was extremely saddened by his passing.

“Ronald was a major figure in the development of the healthcare sector. His experience and leadership spanned decades across both islands.

“I was personally grateful that he lived to see the fulfilment of his dream of the Sangre Grande Hospital Campus project which was recently completed. We, who work in the health sector, will miss his leadership, compassion and presence,” he said.

Some other members of the medical fraternity reacted to Tsoi-A-Fatt’s passing.

Former health minister Therese Baptiste-Cornelis posted on her Facebook page that she heard of his passing on that day and he was “really a great and honourable guy.”

The North West Regional Health Authority said Tsoi-A-Fatt’s dedication to excellence and impact will forever be remembered.

The Tobago Regional Health Authority also shared its condolences with Tsoi-A-Fatt’s family, saying he was a stalwart, colleague, mentor, brother and leader whose legacy of development of the ERHA and RHAs, in general, will live on.

He was the authority’s CEO from October 2017 to 2024 but also held the post from October 2005-2009.

Tsoi-A-Fatt was also the CEO of the North Central Regional Health Authority from 2009-2011.