Cricket board, SporTT culminate 12-week cricket programme on May 19

TTCB president Azim Bassarath. - Jeff Mayers

A joint 12-week community cricket programme courtesy Sports Company of TT (SporTT) and TT Cricket Board (TTCB) culminates at the Moruga Multipurpose Youth & Sport Facility on May 19 from 9.30am.

This programme engaged over 140 boys and girls between the ages of seven and 15 from four communities: Marac, Moruga, Cumuto, and Tableland.

This grand finale will see each participating community field two teams to compete in friendly matches against each other. The event celebrates the participants’ hard work over the past 12 weeks and allows them to showcase the progress they’ve made under the guidance of their coaches.

Participants received coaching sessions delivered by highly qualified and experienced coaches.

Joining them are former West Indies cricket legends Merissa Aguilleira, Anisa Mohammed, and Samuel Badree. They will be on hand to interact with children, share their knowledge and experiences, and inspire the next generation of cricketing talent.

“We are incredibly proud of this community programme and the positive impact it has had on these young participants,” said Lyndell Hoyte-Sanchez, head of community sport at SporTT. “We are committed to fostering the development of young athletes and providing them with the resources and guidance they need to excel.”

TTCB president Azim Bassarath said the programme was a testament to their dedication to growing the sport of cricket at the grassroots level.

“We are excited to see the enthusiasm and talent of these youngsters, and we believe this programme will play a role in unearthing future cricketing stars,” he said.