Carifta gold medallists for Relays Festival on May 19

(L-R) In this file photo, TT’s Che Wickham, Mikhail Byer, Dylan Woodruffe and Hakeem Chinapoo celebrate after winning gold in 40.45 seconds in the 4x100m Under-20 boys’ race at the Carifta Games. - courtesy National Association of Athletics Administrations

CARIFTA Under-20 boys’ 4x100m gold medallists Che Wickham, Mikhail Byer, Hakeem Chinapoo, and Dylan Woodruffe are expected to headline a competitive cast for the Republic Bank/National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) Relays Festival on May 19.

Action speeds off at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 1pm.

For the second time, NAAATT member clubs have been assigned to represent zones based on the locations of their training venues. The day’s programme features 29 events.

The zones are divided into North-West – clubs that train in and around Hasely Crawford Stadium; North-East – clubs that train at Larry Gomes Stadium, Eddie Hart Grounds and other eastern locations; South-Central – clubs that train at Ato Boldon Stadium, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium and at venues deeper south; and Tobago – clubs that train in and around Dwight Yorke Stadium.

Each zone will be represented by an A and a B Team.

Points will be awarded based on the placings of each team. Overall winners will be determined by the maximum points scored. Cash prizes are up for grabs.

An NAAATT statement on May 15 said, “The zonal relays festivals proved to be one of NAAA’s more successful events when it was first held in 2022. It had to be cancelled in 2023, owing to the closure of the stadium for major refurbishment ahead of the Commonwealth Youth Games.

“The event provides a rare opportunity for traditional rivals to collaborate rather than compete, resulting in the production of very competitive teams.”

Among those expected to compete are the members of the junior national team that successfully represented our country at the Carifta Games in Grenada. This time they will represent their respective zones.

Additionally, the festival features a clash of the protective services, when the men and women in uniform face each other for the respective invitational 4x100m titles.

Confirming participation so far, are Air Guard, Coast Guard, Fire Services, Police and Regiment. In 2022 Air Guard and Fire Services were the dominant teams and are looking to repeat their performances.

Admission is $50.