Campbell, Obed show strength at Special Olympics powerlifting

(L-R)Olympic medallist Damien Marquis and Kadeem Brown, alongside Carlos King, attend then Special Olympics of TT powerlifting event held at the D’Dial Fitness Gym in Long Circular Mall St James on May 11, 2024. - ROGER JACOB

THE 2024 Special Olympics TT (SOTT) National Games continued on Saturday with powerlifting at the D’Dial Fitness Club, Long Circular Mall. Dominic Campbell and Elijah Obed were among the winners on the day.

The athletes competed in various categories called frames, based on their weight. Frame one included lighter athletes, roughly between 75 and 130 pounds. Campbell of Palmeras Learning Centre, weighing just over 130 pounds, placed first in frame one.

All the athletes were required to complete a squat, bench press and a deadlift. Campbell lifted 95 pounds in the squat, 55 in the bench press and 120 in the deadlift for a total of 270 pounds. Jelani Huggins finished second after lifting a total of 185 pounds and Kadeem Nottingham ended third with a total of 115 pounds. Huggins and Nottingham also represented Palmeras.

Obed of Goodwill Industries claimed top spot in frame two for participants in the 150-185 pound range. Obed lifted 475 pounds in total, Makiri Walkers (NCPD) finished second with 470 pounds, Jaedon Hospedales of Palmeras bagged third spot with 355 pounds and Joshua Pope of Servol Sunshine Hill came fourth with 275 pounds.

In frame three, Drexel Joseph of Independents won after lifting 460 pounds. It was a close battle for second between Jelani Edwards (Palmeras) and Sergio Williams (Goodwill). Edwards ended with a total of 425 pounds and Williams was just behind with 420 pounds. Aurium Grant of Goodwill was fourth with 365 pounds. Athletes also competed in frames four, five and six. Frame six included athletes over 250 pounds.

The other schools that took part were Carenage Boys Government, Eshes Learning Centre, Life Centre, National Centre for Persons with Disabilities and St Ann’s Hospital.

A media release by Special Olympics said powerlifting is not only about the results. “In Special Olympics, powerlifting is much more than deadlift, squat or bench press. It is effort, persistence and loyalty.”

Other results:

Frame four

Jaydon Huggins (Palmeras)

Kadafie Anthony (St Ann’s Hospital)

Lemuel Harry (Palmeras)

Danelio Jacobs (Carenage Boys Gov’nt)

Frame five

Damien Marquis (Goodwill Industries)

Kadeem Brown (Independents)

Carlos King (Independents)

Frame six

Abianne Isaac (Independents)

Adam Lawrence (Eshes Learning Centre)

Dario Jacobs (Cascade Life Centre)