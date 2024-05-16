Brian Lara Cricket Academy ready for T20 World Cup

(FILE)An aerial view of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba. - Jeff Mayers

THE Ministry of Sport and Community Development is delighted that the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba has been officially approved as a venue for the 2024 International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup.

A media release by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development on May 15 said, "TT has received the stamp of approval from Cricket West Indies, confirming that the stadium is fully prepared to host a series of exciting matches, culminating in semi-final one of the tournament.

"The Brian Lara Cricket Academy pitch is in prime condition and ready for the upcoming matches. Rehabilitation of the practice net facility has been successfully completed and the outfield is fully prepared. All planned rehabilitation works have been implemented successfully, ensuring the World Cup will be played in optimal conditions."

Acting Minister of Sport and Community Development Randall Mitchell, expressed his enthusiasm. He said, "We are eager to welcome the international teams and cricket fans to TT. The confirmation of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy as a venue is a testament to our commitment to excellence in sports and infrastructure. We look forward to showcasing our hospitality and passion for cricket on the world stage."

TT is set to host five matches with the most highly anticipated one being the clash between hosts West Indies and New Zealand. This thrilling encounter is scheduled for June 12, marking a significant moment in the tournament. The tournament bowls off on June 1.

West Indies is drawn in Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea.

"Cricket fans can look forward to a spectacular display of talent and competition as the world’s best T20 teams converge at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The venue’s state-of-the-art facilities and picturesque setting make it an ideal location for this prestigious tournament."

Matches in TT:

June 12 - West Indies vs New Zealand

June 13 - Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea

June 14 - New Zealand vs Uganda

June 17 - New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea

June 26 - Semi-Final One