A perilous state of affairs

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: In May 2015, under the People's Partnership government, the fire service obtained 15 new vehicles including a luxury Lexus sedan and high-end sport utility vehicles (SUVs). They were all "fully-loaded" but not for fighting fires.

None of these were firefighting equipment.

In September 2019, a brand new Scania fire truck collided with a car which drove into its path. The fire truck overturned on Independence Square, while responding to a fire. A new fire truck, depending on the fittings, can cost from $2 million up.

In March 2022, our verbose PNM National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who loves nothing better than expatiating (explatiate – local vernacular) in the media, made some grandiose statements.

At the time he was commissioning seven new utility vehicles (pick-ups) and 20 double-extension ladders for the fire service.

He said that "the acquisition of these utility vehicles and ladders is demonstrative of this government's commitment to provide the necessary resources to improve the firefighting preparedness, responsiveness and capabilities of the TTFS."

He also stated that Cabinet approved the purchase of a "custom-built water tender...complete with a foam tank and specialised rescue equipment."

The fire service also started a programme to repair breathing apparatus kits where spares were acquired to do same. It also ordered two airport rescue fire-fighting vehicles and one mobile water system (CNC3).

In April 2023, Hinds posited that it takes between 15 to 18 months to get a new fire tender and that two new vehicles were received for the Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports. He also intimated that a new vehicle was coming in three weeks.

In September 2023, Hinds said the fire service had two new tenders that could not be used because they were not yet registered. He made this comment five days after a man died in a house fire in Santa Cruz.

In April, a new Point Fortin Fire Station, which cost taxpayers $37.4 million, was opened with no fire tender assigned to it. For public relations purposes (to fool the people, nah), a fire tender was "borrowed" from the Mon Repos Fire Station and placed at Point Fortin.

Last week, a fire in San Juan showed how the fire service truly lacks proper equipment. The fire officers had to take turns sharing two breathing kits while fighting the fire. It was most distressing to see a fire officer sitting on the ground sucking in air from the kit. There are only ten sets of breathing kits for over 2,000 fire officers in TT (Newsday).

The first fire tender that arrived, from the Morvant Fire Station, had no water. Hoses were leaking.

Also last week, the Government announced that a $56.2 million contract was approved to build a new central complex, including a cinema, for the zoo. This is supposed to be completed by the first quarter of 2025 – just in time for the general election.

That quotation is already double inflated or it will be on completion.

Notice that not a word was given about how this will benefit the animals in the zoo.

Please excuse me while I choke on my laughter. I feel sorry for our fire officers.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope