World Red Cross Day: A celebration of humanity

A worker from Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries shows students from Sevilla Private Primary School how to cut a tree in case of an emergency during the special day commemorating International Red Cross Day at the Henry Dunant Clinic, Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society (TTRCS) commemorated International Red Cross Day on May 8 with a day of special attention at the Henry Dunant Clinic, Port of Spain.

This year's motto was Keeping Humanity Alive. The goal of this day is to recognise the work the volunteers and employees of this organisation do to save people's lives.

Stephan Kishore, crisis management co-ordinator said: “Those of us who belong to the international Red Cross movement give everything of ourselves to keep humanity alive, the original principle of our organisation. This principle transcends our work, since it is part of each person we support and who, in turn, becomes an ally to help and motivate others to move forward.”

This date was also established for the anniversary of the birth of the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Henry Dunant, and had its first celebration on May 8, 1948.Dunant was a Swiss who organised villagers to help the wounded at the Battle of Solferino, Italy, in 1859.

The Red Cross came to Trinidad and Tobago in 1939, but it was in 1963 it was officially named the Trinidad and Tobago Red Cross Society. "We are not an NGO. We are an independent organisation that supports the community through different government agencies. We help identify local programmes and today is a special day to promote volunteer help to the community.”

Several stands were set up in the clinic's parking lot. Around 260 students from 20 schools participated. Neighbours from surrounding communities and the migrant community also visited the TTRCS. About 20 volunteers and 18 TTRCS workers provided support. Also present were representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries; Children's Authority; Trinidad and Tobago Association for the Hearing Impaired; Ministry of National Security; Disaster Management Unit and Ministry of Health.

Demonstrations of first aid, disasters, cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and prostate exams were carried out. Marina Rampersad, a resident of the TTRCS, said this type of care day provides primary health benefits and in cases of emergencies. “It is very good to know there is an institution that serves the population with commitment, responsibility and vocation. I congratulate the workers and volunteers for the beautiful work they do.”