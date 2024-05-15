Trinidad and Tobago designer wins fashion award in Cuba

TT designer Naballah Chi clinched the Transcultura Awards for Best Fashion Design Collections. She was among 16 Caribbean designers who showcased their collections at the Fashion in da House fashion show, held at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Havana, Cuba. - Photo courtesy Naballah Chi

In an evening filled with creativity and style, 16 young Caribbean designers showcased their fashion collections at the Fashion in da House fashion show, held at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Havana, Cuba.

The event was organised as part of the European Month in Cuba by Unesco, under the programme Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity. This initiative, funded by the European Union, aims to boost the Cultural and Creative Industries in the region, said a media release.

Trinidad and Tobago designer Naballah Chi was among the finalists and winners of the fashion design contest, Made in the Caribbean, captivated the audience with their innovative creations. Hailing from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Guyana, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, these talented youngsters demonstrated the richness and diversity of Caribbean fashion, the release said.

Anne Lemaistre, director of the Unesco regional office in Havana, in her opening remarks said, "By supporting young designers and promoting the local industry, events like Fashion in da House can foster economic growth, from more ethical and responsible practices to contribute to the sustainability and well-being of the Caribbean."

Designers Rhea Cummins Jordan from Barbados, and Naballah Chi from TT, clinched the Transcultura Awards for Best Fashion Design Collections.

Karen De Freitas, from St Vincent and the Grenadines, got the special mention.

The jury was composed of Omoyemi Akerele, Nigeria, founder and chief executive officer of Lagos Fashion Week; Meta Štular, Slovenia, director of Rog Centre; Javier Fernández Poyo, Spain, innovation expert, and Carmen Gómez Pozo, Cuba, director of registration and professional development at the National Design Office of Cuba.

Additionally, the audience members voted for their favourite collection on social media and during the show, for Genesis Vazquez from the Dominican Republic to win the Transcultura People’s Choice Award. The winners will be awarded with a two-month artistic residency at the Rog Centre in Ljubljana, Slovenia, in the summer of 2024, as part of the Transcultura Awards, the release said.

Chi said, "Winning this award, representing TT, is very important to me as I feel recognised for my work and designs. I am very grateful for this opportunity, because with Transcultura, Unesco and the European Union are supporting young fashion designers to develop themselves, grow their careers and their brands as Caribbean designers."

The catwalk show is part of a programme of professional support activities that include workshops, advice, keynote lectures and familiarisation with business models in the fashion sector. The goal is to professionalise the cultural and creative industries so that young talent can develop locally.

Caribbean designers who participated in the runway show are:

Abigail Mitchell – Saint Lucia

Anita Frazer – Jamaica

Dayana Valdés Cureau – Cuba

Genesis Vasquez – Dominican Republic

Ivanis Agustín – Cuba

Karen De Freitas– St Vincent and the Grenadines

Mikayla Salmon – Jamaica

Mildred Henry – Dominican Republic

Naballah Chi – TT

Navado Dawkins – Bahamas

Nicoya Henry – Antigua and Barbuda

Pearlita J Richardson – Guyana

Ranyer Valenzuela – Dominican Republic

Rhea Cummins-Jordan – Barbados

Ronelli Requena – Belize

Taliah Wright – Bahamas

About the Transcultura programme

With financial support of 15 million euros from the European Union, Transcultura represents Unesco's most ambitious cooperation initiative in the Latin America and Caribbean region. It aims to create professional opportunities for young people in the Cultural and Creative Industries, through exchange and co-operation in the Caribbean and with the European Union. The 17 beneficiary countries of Transcultura are Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenade, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and TT.

