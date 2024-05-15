N Touch
Soldier held for stealing cellphone

The Piarco International Airport. - File photo by Roger Jacob
A LANCE CORPORAL, in the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), was arrested for stealing a cellphone at the Piarco airport on May 14.

On May 3, the victim reported to the Piarco Police Station that around 3 pm she connected her cellphone and charger into a charging port at the Piarco International Airport.

She said when she checked for the phone and charger at 3.30 pm, she discovered they were missing.

A news release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said investigators obtained video footage which allegedly showed a man, dressed in a camouflage uniform, remove the cellphone and charger, place them into his pocket and then exit the airport.

He is also alleged to have driven away in a marked TTDF vehicle.

The suspect was arrested on May 14 by officers of the Piarco Police Station, the release stated.

Investigations are ongoing.

