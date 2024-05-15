Search begins for 2024 Caribbean Premier League presenter

Trinbago Knight Riders players celebrate a wicket during the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. - File photo courtesy Trinbago Knight Riders

THE Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has launched a region wide talent search to find a presenter for their broadcast of the 2024 season. The CPL talent search is open to all Caribbean residents and the prize for the winner will be a contract to be a pitch side presenter for this year’s event from August 29-October 6.

A media release by CPL on May 13, said, "This ground breaking initiative will be searching for the next sports presenting super star from within the region with training on offer for the winning participant, so that they can hone their talent and use this amazing opportunity as a springboard to a career in broadcasting."

This is one of the many CPL initiatives that look to develop the next generation of Caribbean talent, but this is the first time that the focus will be on the CPL broadcast which was watched by 853.5 million viewers in 2023.

"Those wanting to submit a performance into the contest can do so by sharing themselves in front of the camera presenting or interviewing someone on social media with the hashtag #CPLTALENTSEARCH."

Paul Pritchett-Brown, CPL’s head of production, said, “We are really looking forward to seeing the submissions from the next generation of broadcasting talent from across the region. This is an amazing opportunity to showcase your skills in front of the camera and we are hopeful that we will get a lot of submissions as we search for the next on screen talent.”

CPL talent search terms and conditions:

*The contest is open to Caribbean residents aged 18 and above.

*The campaign commences on 13 May 2024 and concludes on 12 June 2024.

*CPL will choose to either select a winner or create a short list from submissions received.

*Participants must tag their video content on #CPLTalentSearch in order to enter.

*Submissions must be original and not infringe on third-party rights.

*Content must comply with social media platform guidelines.

*Entries must not include any inappropriate, offensive or unlawful material.

*CPL reserves the right to change the scope and details of the competition or withdraw it at any time.

*One prize winner will be selected to participate as a broadcast presenter during part of CPL 2024.

*The winner will be announced on CPL social media channels and CPL will endeavour to contact the winner by social media direct message prior to the announcement.

*By participating, entrants grant CPL and its partners the right to use their name, likeness and submitted content for promotional purposes without additional compensation.

*Participants are responsible for obtaining any necessary permissions related to the content of their submissions.