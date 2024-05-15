Robinson-Regis: 32,940 notices of assessment issued

Camille Robinson-Regis - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

LEADER of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis says a total of 32,940 notices of assessment were issued by the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) from January 1 to April 2, in relation to the collection of residential property tax.

She made the comment in response to a question from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh in the House of Representatives on Monday.

The question was initially posed to Finance Minister Colm Imbert who was not in the parliament chamber at the time it was asked.

Robinson-Regis answered the question on Imbert's behalf.

Indarsingh asked how many other notices would be issued by the BIR.

Robinson-Regis said she did not have that information with her.

She promised this question could be answered either by Imbert or herself on a subsequent occasion.

Indarsingh asked how many of the 32,940 notices were being challenged by the respondents at the Finance Ministry's valuation division.

Robinson-Regis said Imbert had to leave the sitting to receive other information with respect to his position as acting prime minister.

Imbert is acting for Dr Rowley who is currently in Ghana.

She told Indarsingh, "He did not leave that information with me."

Earlier in the sitting, Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport Richie Sookhai said the ministry had scheduled patching works as an interim measure to address deteriorating conditions on parts of Piparo Road in Princes Town.

He added that funding for major rehabilitation for this road will be included in the draft estimates for fiscal 2025.

Education Minister Dr Nayan Gadsby-Dolly said no reconstruction work has started with respect to the Princes Town Presbyterian No 1 school.

She added that such projects totalled several million dollars.

Gadsby-Dolly said the reconstruction of the school would begin once funding could be identified.

She estimated the project would take six months to complete, once all the necessary documentation was available and the relevant approvals have been obtained.