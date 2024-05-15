Rheann Chung wins opener at table tennis Olympic qualifiers

TT's France-based player Rheann Chung. - File Photo

Trinidad and Tobago’s Rheann Chung had a winning start to her International Table Tennis Federation Americas Olympic Qualification campaign at the Villa Deportivo Nacional in Lima, Peru, on May 14.

On table two, the France-based Chung defeated Cuban Estela Crespo 4-2 in a keenly contested, seven-game women’s singles opener.

Chung lost the first and second games 10-12 and 6-11 respectively but rebounded to commandeer a brazen 11-9, 14-12, 11-8, 11-5 fightback.

On the night of May 16, Chung was scheduled to play her second singles match against Mexican Yadira Silva. She is the only TT representative at the Olympic qualifiers.