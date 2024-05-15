Official apathy to Hindu antipathy

- AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The desecration of the sacred places of worship of Hindus has reared its ugly, monstrous and intolerant head yet again. This is an intolerable affront to the Hindu community and it transgresses and traumatises the very core of our plural society.

These are no acts of random vandalism by petty thieves, but rather premeditated ones as the perpetrators came equipped with tools for their heinous acts of desecration.

The apathetic silence of the State makes a mockery of the national motto. Where is the tolerance? Maybe Hindus have been too tolerant, clearly to our detriment.

So how should Hindus respond to this grievous act of provocation in this Indian Heritage Month?

Well, suggestions emanating from the community include:

* No invitation to ministers, odd or prime, to Indian Arrival Day functions, unless funding for the replacement and repairs are provided.

* Insist on a definite commitment be given to catch the culprits.

* Publicise, internationally, the acts of Hinduphobia occurring in God’s country (since God is a Trini) if the lethargic, comatose attitude of the State persists.

PRAKASH PERSAD

pandit, professor