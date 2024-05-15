Murder victim's relative urges gunmen to turn to God

Adil Mohammed, of Cemetery Street, Princes Town, was laid to rest on May 14. -

A RELATIVE of Adil Mohammed, who was found dead less than 24 hours after he went missing, is urging gunmen to turn to God.

Mohammed, 33, of Cemetery Street in Princes Town, was last seen alive on May 10 at around 5 pm when he left home in his gold Toyota Corolla car to buy barbeque and gas.

Mohammed, who worked as a cesspool attendant at the Princes Town Regional Corporation, told a relative if the area was busy, he would ply his car for hire in the Princes Town/St Croix Road area.

He never returned home and his family reported him missing on May 11 after calls to his phone went straight to voice mail.

Around 8.30 pm on May 11 they got a call that his body was found in a bushy area of Fairfield Road, near the savannah, where people dump rubbish.

His car, registration number PCB 8813, remains missing.

Speaking to the media outside the Forensic Science Centre in St James, on May 13, a male relative said they planned to leave justice in the hands of God.

“Throughout the world as a whole, we are having these things. This is the sign of the last days.”

Asked if they had any hope the level of crime and violence could be reduced he said, “I feel that the Lord have to step in there.”

The relative also said gunmen need to turn their lives around.

“All of us come from one. All of us, no matter what creed and race.

“They have to check themselves because what you want for yourself, you supposed to want it for someone else.

“So I feel they should check themselves and turn to God because I find it’s too much. It’s just too much.”

The relative also knocked what he said is a 24-hour missing person policy where people are advised not to report someone missing until they have been missing for at least 24 hours.

“You ent suppose to tell someone come back in 24 hours. You know how much could happen in 24 hours? They could take you to another country in that 24 hours.”

He added, “The police supposed to move once a family member come and say, ‘My family missing’ because you know your family, where they go and their regular movements. So there’s the police supposed to take that report and make some action.”

Despite his concerns though the family was able to make a report within 14 hours after Mohammed was last seen.

Mohammed was laid to rest, according to Muslim rites, on May 14.