Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy begin Momentum title defence on May 18

2024 DIAL MVP Leshaun Alfred of Maloney Pacers - Courtesy Momentum Basketball League

ROUND one of the Momentum Invitational Men’s Under-23 Basketball Tournament tips off with a doubleheader at Maloney Indoor Sport Arena on May 18, from 7pm.

The opening match features 2023 Momentum and this year’s Destiny Invitational Arima League (DIAL) third-place finishers New Chapter up against tournament newcomers Royalty in Pool A.

The second matchup sees DIAL champions Maloney Pacers going head-to-head with reigning Momentum champions Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy, from 8.30pm, in Pool B.

On May 19, Pool B’s New Age Lions make their return to the youth basketball setup and lock horns with tournament debutants Coach KG Elite from 6.30pm.

The 8pm match features DIAL runners-up, Spartans, looking to make a strong start against Point Fortin Veterans, “who have vowed to bring an intensity like never before,” said a tournament statement on May 13.

The eight teams have been divided into two pools.

Pool A features Spartans TT Sports Club, Royalty Basketball Academy, Point Fortin Veterans Basketball Academy, and New Chapter Global Sport Academy, while Pool B boasts Maloney Pacers Basketball Club and Youth Development Programme, Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy, Arouca New Age Lions, and Coach KG Elite.

Admission is just $20 and all children under 12 years are free.

Pools:

Pool A - Spartans TT Sports Club, Royalty Basketball Academy, Point Fortin Veterans Basketball Academy, New Chapter Global Sport Academy

Pool B - Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy (defending champions), Maloney Pacers Basketball Club and Youth Development Programme, Arouca New Age Lions, Coach KG Elite

Round 1 Schedule:

May 18 – New Chapter vs Royalty (Pool A) 7pm; Maloney Pacers vs Matthew Pierre (Pool B) 8:30pm

May 19 – New Age Lions vs Coach KG Elite (Pool B) 6:30pm; Spartans vs Point Fortin Veterans (Pool A) 8pm