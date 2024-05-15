JSC to discuss anti-fraud, customer protection

Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye. - File photo

THE Parliament’s Finance and Legal Affairs joint select committee (JSC) will hold a public inquiry into matters related to anti-fraud and customer protection in the financial services sector.

This inquiry takes place at the Red House, Port of Spain on May 17 from 10.15 am.

The committee is chaired by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye and previously discussed these matters at a meeting on March 22 at the same venue.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meets at the Red House on May 22 from 10.30 am to hold a public inquiry into the audited financial statements of the Agricultural Development Bank from 2013 to 2017.

Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo is the chairman of this committee.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to sit on May 24 from 1.30 pm.

The agenda for this sitting is yet to be announced.