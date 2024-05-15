Cancer Society, Scotia Foundation launch anti smoking, vaping campaign

-

The Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society (TTCS) and the Scotiabank Foundation have join forces to unveil a new campaign to combat smoking and vaping among youth in TT.

This initiative, centred on secondary school outreach and innovative messaging, aims to empower young people to make informed choices and lead healthier lifestyles, a media release said.

The education initiative, born out of the TTCS' mission and Scotiabank's dedication to women's health, will invest in expanding the reach and impact using a more direct and engaging approach. It will take the form of in-school presentations that will include interactive discussions and activities designed to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking and vaping.

The theme is Don't Follow The Cloud – Lead the Crowd, a motivational message that will encourage students to think critically about their choices and emphasises the value of individuality and independence.

"Through compelling images, graphics, and videos featuring messages from young people and influencers, the campaign will challenge societal norms and inspire young people to make choices that align with their well-being. Brochures, bookmarks with engaging and impactful presentations will be distributed in schools to amplify the campaign's reach and effectiveness," a release from the TTCS said.

"At the heart of this campaign are the students themselves. They will not only be the recipients of the message but also active participants in creating their presentations. This approach not only demonstrates their understanding of the material but also their commitment to healthier choices. By fostering a culture of leadership and empowerment, the campaign aims to inspire young people to become advocates for positive change within their communities," the TTCS said.

Over the next few months, the TTCS will use various platforms to spread awareness and encourage participation in the fight against smoking and vaping.