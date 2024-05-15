Bush fire grounds flights at Piarco Airport

A Caribbean Airlines aircraft at the Piarco International Airport. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THREE flights at Piarco International Airport were left grounded after a bush fire close to the runway in the morning on May 15.

Speaking with Newsday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Trinidad and Tobago said all flight operations were suspended for half an hour to ensure the safety of aviation operators and stakeholders.

The Authority said domestic flight BW1506 and two international flights BW414, and BW262, were affected after visibility issues were reported.

The Fire Service responded and were able to contain the fire and no damage was reported.

The Authority said normal flight operations resumed at 9.15 am.

The Authority said, "We assure all stakeholders that we remain committed to providing safe and secure aviation operations at the airports in Trinidad and Tobago."