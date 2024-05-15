300% increase in Project Trending programme

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings speaks with participants of a past programme. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service

PARTICIPATION in the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service's Project Trending programme has seen a 300 per cent increase since its launch in 2022.

The project has also moved to introduce an additional course in sales and marketing for this year's cohorts.

The programme is offered in conjunction with CTS College of Business and Computer Science Ltd (CTSCBCS). Project Trending 2024 was launched on May 15 at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain. Through this initiative, 400 people between the ages of 18 to 35 would receive training in social media management and sales and marketing.

Project lead for the Project Trending programme Bevvin Forde said the project aims to equip participants with the skills to better understand the social media landscape and how to use the platforms to market themselves, their brand and their business.

She said 200 people are currently enrolled in social media management and another 200 in the sales and marketing course. Both courses are offered virtually.

CTSCBCS CEO Suruj Ragoonath, in his remarks, said the project has grown tremendously over the past years.

“In 2022, just over 100 people participated in that first programme, doing social media management. Then in 2022, just over 120. This year, the programme has grown significantly.

“What is so commendable is not that it is growing in numbers but in terms of the offering. For the first two years, social media management was the only course offered; this year, sales and marketing is being offered.”

He said the sales and marketing courses are valuable additions as they would aid participants in transforming their social media presence into actual sales.

“Social media is so important for us in relation to creating that initial awareness and interest. But what do you do when you create that awareness and interest? You want to move those people into action; create the desire to get them to buy.

“Therefore, moving the programme from the social media side, where awareness and interest are created, to get the person into real action where they can make a purchase is very important.”

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings delivered the feature address at the launch. He said the project is a part of the government’s plan to provide young people with the necessary skills to support business development.

“This programme is not just a response to the post-pandemic world but a strategic move to thrive in it. It underscores the indispensable role of a targeted and intentional online presence and advanced digital skills in business expansion.

“With project trending, we are not just catching up but aiming to lead, innovate, and transform the economic landscape in Trinidad and Tobago and indeed the wider Caribbean. This is our commitment to empower young entrepreneurs, not just to navigate but to shape the digital future.”