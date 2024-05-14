Women and diabetes

Maxwell Adeyemi -

DIABETES IS a complex, chronic non-communicable disease, a metabolic disorder involving abnormally high blood glucose levels which affects practically all organs of the body with a resultant spectrum of complications. While diabetes affects both men and women, there has been at some point more emphasis on women’s health as it relates to childbearing, such that there is a national screening programme for all women in pregnancy.

Diabetes is the ninth leading cause of death in women globally. It kills over two million women annually and there is an estimated over 20 million women living with diabetes globally.

Globally, one in ten women have diabetes, and one in seven pregnant women are affected by gestational diabetes. The emphasis this year is to promote – for all those at risk or living with diabetes – the importance of affordable and equitable access to diabetes medications, technologies, self-management, education and information they require to have optimal diabetes outcomes and strengthen their capacity to prevent type 2 diabetes.

Women – the future

of our health

Paying attention to women, their diabetes risks and status, as well as effective management of their diabetic condition to improve outcomes, are very vital to the future of the nation.

The emphasis on women this year is a timely initiative because women are crucial to the overall health of the nation's next generation.

In TT, it is estimated that 16-20 per cent of the population is diabetic. Studies have also shown that 20 per cent of our women are at risk of diabetes, with about ten-11 per cent of those who are pregnant having abnormal blood glucose levels. In the childbearing age of 15-45 years, 21 per cent are either diabetic or have impaired glucose tolerance.

Statistically, among the 250,000 females in TT between 18-45 years old, 20,000 pregnancies are estimated to occur annually, which result in about 15,000 babies annually. Of this number, a significant amount will be at risk of being born to mothers who are either diabetic or at risk of diabetes, which of course carries with it risks to mother and child during pregnancy, and also significant risks to babies who will be prone to obesity and diabetes in the future.

If greater numbers of our women continue to become diabetic, then we will be faced with astronomical figures of not only at-risk babies, but with exceptionally high figures of at-risk and diabetic adults in the future.

Vicious cycles of risks

Type 2 diabetes is fuelled by spiralling levels of obesity. Over 60 per cent the TT population is either obese or overweight, the third-ranked in the world. The obesity rate among our schoolchildren is over 33 per cent, a figure that has tripled from the 11 per cent obesity rate of ten years ago.

It follows then that as our children continue to be obese they grow into obese adults. When obese women get pregnant there is significant risk of becoming diabetic or having gestational diabetes.

Apart from the associated risks with these conditions is that pregnant obese women deliver overweight babies who either become diabetic or develop childhood obesity. Obese children become obese adolescents, who grow into adults. When obese adults become pregnant they deliver obese children, so the cycle of obesity and diabetes continues.

Breaking the cycle

With the aforementioned, it follows then that if we take better care of our women who are either obese or diabetic, and we manage their condition optimally to get better outcomes, then we are likely to produce more healthy children, male and female, who will grow into healthy adolescents and adults, with a resultant improvement in our overall health.

Research has shown that influences in the womb during pregnancy significantly predict health in the future. An infant exposed to hyperglycaemia in the womb has a significant risk of becoming diabetic as a child or as an adult.

Obese mothers generally will produce obese or overweight children. There is therefore need to engage in polices that focus on women, the bearers of our next generation, in a way that promotes better health for healthier outcomes. Women and girls are the change agents of our future health, therefore there is a need to focus more on this aspect of women and public health, even as we tackle other health issues that confront the different sectors of society.

We can encourage women to individually focus on the following actions, while health policies can target women to do the same:

* Women of child-bearing age need to have preconception screening for diabetes.

* Early screening should be encouraged in all pregnant women.

* All pregnant women should also be evaluated for gestational diabetes in the third trimester, usually between 24-28 weeks of pregnancy.

* The after-delivery care (postnatal care) should also include screening for diabetes, especially with those who had gestational diabetes.

* Robust early childhood evaluation of children of at-risk mothers should be pursued and relevant information put in place for mother and child to achieve and maintain healthy weight and healthy lifestyle.

