Time for change

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: It's with a heavy heart that I express my concern for the current state of affairs in the country.

The recent events have highlighted a myriad of issues ranging from crime and poverty to financial scandals and inequality. It seems our beloved nation has become a storm in a teacup, with no respite in sight.

One cannot help but notice the absence of effective leadership during these trying times. Prime Minister Rowley's decision to prioritise international trips over addressing the pressing issues facing our country speaks volumes about his priorities. While he jets off to Ghana and other parts of the world, the people of TT are left grappling with the harsh realities of daily life.

Enough is enough. It's time for a change.

The citizens of TT deserve better. It's time for Dr Rowley and the PNM to step aside and allow the people to chart their own future forward. We need leaders who are committed to tackling crime, addressing poverty, promoting equality and upholding justice.

It's time to reclaim our nation's promise and work towards a brighter future for all TT citizens. Let us unite in demanding accountability, transparency and progress from our leaders.

CURTIS ANTHONY OBRADY

Arima