That is performance

THE EDITOR: Kudos to the staff of the Civil Registry Division, Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Can you believe it took less than 15 minutes between applying for a birth certificate and getting one? Unbelievable performance.

Good job, public officers. I also salute the professionalism and dedication of Shri Nanan. You remind me of how I treated the public when I was a public officer.

Minister, you have an excellent team.

ARLENE POPPLEWELL

Diego Martin