Scotiabank clinch victory in thrilling CariFin football

Scotiabank players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout in the final of the CariFin Games Football tournament. - courtesy CariFin Games

THE CariFin Football tournament, a highlight of the CariFin Games 2024, concluded with a nail-biting final between Scotiabank and Central Bank at the Republic Bank Sporting Facilities in Barataria on May 4.

After a tense match that ended in a draw, Scotiabank emerged victorious in a dramatic penalty shoot out, securing a 1-0 win and claiming the coveted title.

The tournament, which brought together eight teams from the financial services sector, including Republic Bank, Central Bank, Sagicor, Ministry of Finance, Eastern Credit Union, Unit Trust Corporation, First Citizens and Scotiabank, showcased the spirit of unity, sportsmanship and friendly competition.

The teams were divided into two groups of four, with each team playing against the others in their respective groups during the round-robin stage. Central Bank topped Group A, with the Ministry of Finance finishing as the runner-up, while Scotiabank emerged as the winner of Group B, followed by Eastern Credit Union.

In the semifinals, Central Bank faced Eastern Credit Union and Scotiabank took on the Ministry of Finance. The winners, Central Bank and Scotiabank, advanced to the final for an epic showdown.

Ayinde Fraser, the captain of the winning Scotiabank team, was elated. "We won back in 2017 or 2016, so we got a bye due to a team not coming. The sun was excruciating, but after losing to Sagicor, we had to band together and force a win," Fraser said. "We targeted Sagicor for points and realised we had to grind out a win against Eastern Credit Union, a traditionally stronger team. We continued with that synergy into the final and after so many years, this victory is brilliant for us."

Adrian Millete, the captain of the runner-up Central Bank team, reflected on their performance, saying, "This year is an improvement from last year where we lost in the semifinals. This year, we reached the finals and lost on penalties. We have been doing a lot of work and preparing for other games like the inter-regional games. Today, was all about camaraderie among the teams, fellowship with the guys and enjoying football and CariFin as it is every year."

A media release by CariFin games said, "The CariFin Football tournament 2024 not only showcased the footballing prowess of the financial services sector, but also highlighted the importance of work-life balance and the role of sports in fostering friendships and unity among professionals."

The organisers of the CariFin Games 2024 expressed their gratitude to all the participating teams, sponsors and supporters for making the football tournament a resounding success. They look forward to an even more exciting event next year, continuing the tradition of celebrating sports and camaraderie within the financial services community.