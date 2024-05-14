Role of proper morals in good governance

THE EDITOR: Former prime minister Basdeo Panday ignited a fiery debate with his famous assertion that "politics has a morality of its own." His belief that the realm of politics operates within its own moral framework, distinct from conventional ethical standards, argues that the complex dynamics of power, competition and public perception often necessitate decisions and actions that may appear morally ambiguous to outsiders.

While some have interpreted his remarks as an acknowledgement of the pragmatic realities inherent in political manoeuvring, others have criticised them as an endorsement of moral relativism in public life.

The resurgence of this statement comes at a critical juncture for TT as the nation grapples with rampant lawlessness and corruption, arrogant and uncaring civic leaders, along with pressing social, economic and environmental challenges. In the midst of widespread disillusionment with traditional political institutions, questions about the moral compass of those in power have taken on added significance.

History bears witness to the catastrophic consequences of moral bankruptcy in governance,

The Roman Empire serves as a poignant example of the perilous consequences of moral laxity in governance. The emperors' disregard for ethical principles led to rampant corruption, decadence and eventual collapse.

Emperors such as Nero and Caligula epitomised the moral decay that permeated Roman society, prioritising personal indulgence over the welfare of their subjects. Their tyrannical rule eroded the social fabric, sowing seeds of discontent and rebellion.

Similarly, in the 20th century, regimes characterised by moral bankruptcy witnessed catastrophic consequences. The totalitarian regimes of Hitler and Stalin exemplify the atrocities perpetrated when power is divorced from moral constraints. Their disregard for human dignity and ethical principles resulted in unspeakable horrors, leading to the loss of millions of lives and widespread devastation.

King David and King Josiah, as depicted in the Bible, exemplify leaders who governed with righteousness and integrity, ushering in periods of prosperity and stability for their nations.

On the other hand, David's adherence to moral principles, despite his flaws, earned him the epithet of "a man after God's own heart." His commitment to justice, mercy and humility laid the foundation for a just and prosperous kingdom. Similarly, Josiah's efforts to uphold the law and promote religious reforms revitalised the nation of Judah, fostering a climate of moral renewal and national unity.

In the 20th century, leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi demonstrated the transformative power of moral leadership. Mandela's unwavering commitment to reconciliation and justice paved the way for South Africa's transition to democracy, while Gandhi's adherence to non-violence inspired a nation to achieve independence through peaceful means.

Contrary to the notion that politics operates within its own morality, the examples provided underscore the indispensable role of proper morals in governance.

In conclusion, while politics may indeed grapple with distinctive challenges and ethical quandaries, the belief that it functions within its exclusive moral framework is fundamentally misguided. I implore today's political leaders not only to "get it right," but to demonstrate genuine care, respect and dignity towards citizens.

It is imperative that as politicians they recognise their duty to serve the people, prioritising moral, ethical and spiritual values as the cornerstone of good governance. Their actions should reflect a commitment to the well-being and prosperity of those they represent, ensuring the society is built on integrity, compassion and justice.

ANTHONY K GULSTON

via e-mail