Randall Mitchell: Trinidad and Tobago set to make $200m from T20 W/Cup

Acting Minister of Sport and Community Development Randall Mitchell. -

ACTING Minister of Sport and Community Development Randall Mitchell is estimating that Trinidad and Tobago is set to earn $200 million from hosting matches in the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup from June 1-29, hosted by the West Indies and the US.

Speaking during the 21st Sitting of the House of Representatives on Monday, Mitchell said, "With respect to visitors, we have estimated and we expect to receive between 10,000 and 20,000 visitors here for the Cricket World Cup during the month of June. Therefore, if we estimate that the average spend and a conservative $1,500 US per person, we estimate conservatively that visitor spend would be approximately $150 million TT."

Mitchell said that figure can be more as it does not include locals spending during the event. "In total Madam Speaker, we estimate that this sporting event could be estimated around $200 million conservatively and that of course would benefit our economy."

Mitchell, who is acting as sport minister in the absence of Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, said all vendors can apply to sell their goods during the World Cup.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba is the venue hosting matches in Trinidad.

"He (MP for Caroni Central Arnold Ram) asked about vendors and rightly so, but perhaps he missed and I am holding in my hand an advertisement calling all vendors, this advertisement is put out by the ICC...to secure your spot at the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup for 2024 matches in Trinidad.

"Vendors are taken care of, the nutsman can apply, the person selling pepper roti can apply and there is a process by which they make the application. This thing is well planned out."