QPCC, Wasa, Crusaders confirm table tennis semis spots

QPCC concluded their preliminary round campaign unbeaten after ten matches on May 11, and enter next week’s semi-final round as favourites for this year’s coveted Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association League crown.

Against Servivors in their final prelim match at Endeavour, Chaguanas, the Parkites cruised past Servivors 3-0 to maintain an unblemished record and top the 11-team table.

Abraham Francis defeated Musa Newaj in the first game 11-8, 11-7, 11-6. Shemar Britton bettered Isa Mohammed 11-7, 11-5, 11-5 and Sekel McIntosh beat Rafael Mohammed 10-12, 11-5, 11-9, 11-8.

One day prior, QPCC stamped their authority with a 3-1 win over closest title contenders Wasa at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

As it stands, QPCC (27pts), Wasa (26pts) and Smalta Crusaders (24pts) have already confirmed their places in the semis.

Fourth-ranked UTT can seal the final semi-final place but they remained dependent on a victory from eighth-placed Servivors over sixth-placed Carenage Blasters last night.

However, if Blasters won, they would accumulate enough points to climb past UTT, and even Crusaders on the standings, and steal the last semis spot.

The semis serve off at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on May 22 and 23.