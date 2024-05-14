Police officer killed in robbery gone wrong

Police officer Dale Myers.

A police officer has died after he was shot during what appears to be a botched robbery.

Dale Myers was liming at a bar in Longdenville, Chaguanas with two friends in the night on May 13 when a man entered and announced a hold-up.

Myers drew his licensed firearm and shot at the man.

The gunman shot back, wounding Myers.

Myers, who was last assigned to the Arima Police Station, was taken to hospital where he died while being treated.

The gunman was held by police in the night on May 13 after he went to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.