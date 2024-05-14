Paria sponsors AI learning platform at Marabella South Secondary School

Mushtaq Mohammed

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd says it is continuing its community development goals by introducing WizdomCRM's AI-driven learning platform to Marabella South Secondary School.

In an April 13 media release, the company said through a five-week program, over 100 students will gain access to WizdomCRM's AI-driven learning platforms, the Sustainable Stock Market Game and WizdomCRM’s AI tutor, which feature animated AI tutors named Maven and Ellie.

The WizdomCRM AI Tutor platform features eight trained AI characters who provide goal-based supervised learning in a wide range of subjects like English, Mathematics, personal finance, arts, and law.

AI Tutor Maven provides goal-based learning in personal finance, entrepreneurship and mathematics, ensuring students receive comprehensive support in the classroom and at home. AI Tutor Ellie focuses on the psycho-social aspects of student development, offering personalised career guidance and emotional intelligence support to students.

The company said students will learn how to research and analyse companies aligned with their career aspirations through the Sustainable Stock Market Game (SSMG). This platform is designed to teach students budgeting, saving, and investing in stocks.

It said each student will receive US$25,000 virtual money to build and manage diversified stock portfolios using asset allocation strategies.

In the release, General Manager Mushtaq Mohammed said, "This partnership with WizdomCRM and the Ministry of Education underscores our community development goals, enabling us to make a tangible difference in schools within our fence-line community. The transformative impact of this program on 163 deserving students and teachers at Marabella South Secondary School is laying the foundation for the human capital development of TT.”

Speaking on the collaboration, WizdomCRM Caribbean Ltd country manager Charielle Plowden said, “We are proud to collaborate with our long-standing partners, Paria Fuel Trading Company and the Ministry of Education, to bring innovative AI educational tools to Marabella South Secondary School.

"Our AI tutors, trained with the CSEC and CAPE syllabi and equipped with advanced neural responses, empower students with goal-based learning, fostering essential critical thinking skills both in the classroom and at home. This initiative helps students map their career paths by investing in listed companies in their respective sectors, contributing to youth economic participation in TT."

The company said it intends to introduce this initiative to ten schools throughout the Victoria District.