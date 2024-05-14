New Grant man fined $100k for having ‘genus’ ganja

- File photo

A MAN from New Grant has been fined $100,000 by a master in the High Court charged with two marijuana-related offences.

Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami gave the hefty fine to Anthony Issac on May 13 when he appeared before her and pleaded guilty to having 128 trees and 550 grammes of dried marijuana. The fine covers both charges.

The court heard that on May 10 around 2.30 am, the police, dressed in uniform, went to his home in Lewis Branch Road, having obtained a search warrant for guns and ammunition.

When the officers asked him if he had any of the items mentioned in the warrant, Issac replied, “Officer, I have some marijuana plants.”

The police searched the premises and found in a back room at the back of the house 35 genus cannabis plants in black plastic bags under a lightning system. The officers also found ten trays with 93 plants, bringing the total number to 128.

The legal number of trees people can have is four. When told that he had more than the legal amount, Issac said, “Officer, all is mine. Give me a chance nah.”

The police also found 550 grammes of dried marijuana in a plastic bag. The legal amount is 30 grammes.

Issac has until September 24 to pay the fine or, in default, serve six months with simple imprisonment.

Legal officer Cpl Reagan Ramanan prosecuted and PC Boodram, of the Southern Division, laid the charges.