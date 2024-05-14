Eject the colonising of Trinidad and Tobago, resources

THE EDITOR: First, Prime Minister Rowley said he was looking for a bride partner for the Guaracara refinery. Now he openly says it is not a marriage but a "30-year relationship" where no one can be "immune" to "what the US or Venezuela" will do – for 30 years; where things can sometimes take a turn if "OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control in the US) has a change of leadership."

What he seems to be describing very ominously is that it can hold subsequent governments bound. He gives no indication how mixed up sovereign right has become in it. If it will additionally be subjugating TT into international arbitrations and court processes and oversights from foreign agencies, that will add to the disaster for democracy, sovereignty and independence.

He has further dodged explaining how and to what extent the Bank of Nova Scotia is involved. This falls on other members of cabinet and they are complicit by inaction. One or two of them could be complicit with conflicts of interests. And it would explain the tumult and shifting in the integrity arenas. Neither do they have the votes to change the Constitution in order to give effect to such things.

What has come to the fore is the very path Hugo Chavez and Nicolás Maduro trod in Venezuela from 2000 to 2020. I submit further that the PM is admitting in conscience neither he nor his government can reroute the course undertaken. And he therefore is bound in conscience to resign the power and disrupt the claims being engineered and manicured on TT.

There is no basis for suspension of market principles now and there never was any. Public discussion, scrutiny and deconstructing are obliged. In fact, the course being taken by this government will mean the further limiting and handicapping of these very latter-enshrined rights and activities as well.

