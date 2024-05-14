Dunross Prep open primary schools Mini Polo league in style

Action between Dunross Preparatory School and Diamond Vale Government Primary School at the opening of the 2024 Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League in Diego Martin on May 11. Photo courtesy Joseph Ryan. -

DUNROSS Preparatory School made a massive statement at the opening of the Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League at the Diego Martin community pool on May 11, as they recorded huge wins in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

In the boys’ junior category, Dunross showed absolutely no mercy against the Mantaray Combined School team, as they stormed out to a 10-0 halftime lead before registering a whopping 24-0 victory.

At least four Dunross players scored four or more goals in the rout.

Andre Hamel-Smith led the scoring with seven goals, while Jacob De Freitas and Ryan Aquing scored six and five goals respectively, with the latter scoring all of his goals in the final quarter. Dunross’ dominance in the pool continued in the senior girls’ category, as they drubbed Diamond Vale Government by a 16-6 margin.

The Dunross girls led by a 6-2 margin after the first quarter, and that lead extended to a 12-2 margin at the half before they cruised to the ten-goal win.

Jordyn Calder was in a rampant mood for Dunross and she scored six goals in the first half and finished with ten for the game.

Elin Stone scored the other six goals for Dunross, while Marysha St Clair netted a hat-trick in a losing cause for the Diamond Vale girls.