Cops probing Maraval infant's death

POLICE are investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a five-month-old baby on May 13.

The parents told police they dropped off their son, who was in good health, at the La Seiva Village, Maraval daycare around 8.30 am. However, they received a call around midday saying their son was not breathing and was unresponsive. Arriving before the ambulance at 12.30 pm, they took the five-month-old to the Maraval Health Center while administering CPR. The infant was immediately attended to but was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.

The father told police he observed blood flowing from his son's nose when he picked him up at the daycare to take him to the health centre. However, he said there were no signs of violence.

St Clair police are continuing inquiries.