Another UNC miscalculation?

File photo of UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a UNC's rally in San Fernando. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The UNC may have miscalculated its call for internal elections one day before the two by-elections in two electoral districts.

It is an accepted fact that the party uses electoral ink as evidence of members having voted. It is also a fact that the EBC uses electoral ink as evidence of members of the having voted.

It is well known that a person must show their hands to the returning officers to indicate they have not voted before.

Anyone with a stained finger will not be permitted to vote.

Will the UNC blame the EBC for not permitting people with stained fingers to vote.

This is what happens when you unilaterally make a decision in the wee hours of a Saturday morning.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando