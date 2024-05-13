PM: Do not let the Atlantic keep Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago apart

The Prime Minister delivering remarks at the Akwasidae Durbar Silver Jubilee Celebration of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene on Sunday 12. - Photo courtesy The Office of the Prime Minister Facebook Page

The Prime Minister is calling for continued collaboration between Ghana and TT.

Dr Rowley was speaking at the Akwasidae Durbar Silver Jubilee Celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene in Ghana on May 11.

"Do not let the Atlantic keep us apart."

Addressing the gathering in Kumasi on Saturday as the guest of honour, he discussed the potential for increased international travel between the two countries, facilitated by the new airport in Kumasi.

Rowley expressed optimism about the prospects for business, tourism and cultural exchange between Ghana and the Caribbean region, particularly TT.

"I trust when the first flights are available, we will see many of you coming to do business, vacation, or just explore TT and the wider Caribbean. Support that trade route," he said, referring to the initial steps towards establishing direct flights between Ghana and the Caribbean.

He stressed the significance of the new airport, now named Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport.

Rowley believes the airport can enhance trade and co-operation between Ghana, TT, Caricom and the wider African continent.

He commended Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo for his commitment to fostering bilateral relations and expressed eagerness to deepen co-operation further.

Rowley said he had a lot of opportunities to interact with Akufo-Addo and hopes to explore more collaboration in agriculture, energy, education, culture, tourism, trade and transportation.

"We have exchanged delegations in both directions, exploring trade and investment opportunities in both markets, always remaining focused on our shared community."

Rowley said the new Kumasi airport makes it possible to explore further plans in additional areas quickly and effectively. He said this would have economic benefits for both countries.

"A shared future filled with rich possibilities and full of promise and potential."

He expressed gratitude to the Asantehene for his role in strengthening ties and reaffirmed TT's enduring connection to Ghana, rooted in shared history and heritage.

"I say without fear of contradiction that the African people have given much to mankind."

Rowley's visit marked his third since he became PM. He said TT and Ghana share fraternal ties and increased collaboration can offer mutually beneficial trade and economic opportunities.

He said the invitation extended to the Asantehene for the 2023 Emancipation Day celebration in TT was a symbol of the deepening connection and mutual respect of both countries.

Rowley characterised the relationship between the two countries as a "manifestation of fraternity and friendship."

He congratulated the Asantehene on his silver jubilee and emphasised the importance of the occasion in celebrating the shared heritage and fostering greater understanding between nations.

On Saturday night, Rowley and Sharon Rowley, his wife, attended a dinner held as part of Asantehene's Silver Jubilee, which was at the Jubilee Hall in Kumasi.