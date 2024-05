Penal store robbed

POLICE are investigating the robbery of a cosmetics store in Penal on May 11.

Police said the 50-year-old sales clerk of Cost Price Cosmetics along Rock Road, Penal was at the store when around 9.35 am, a man entered holding what appeared to be a firearm and announced a hold-up. Fearful for her life, she handed over the day's sales before the assailant ran off.

Cpl Gaffar is leading the investigation.