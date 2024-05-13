Cyclist Makaira Wallace 11th in Grand Prix Praha sprint

Makaira Wallace lines up for her women's sprint quarter-final in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 11. With her is coach and two-time TT Olympic cyclist Njisane Phillip. - Photo courtesy JLD Cycling

CYCLIST Makaira Wallace closed off her first European stint with an 11th-place finish in the Grand Prix Praha women’s sprint event in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 12.

Wallace, 18, returns home on May 14, after competing in three grand prix events there.

Over the past week, she competed in two class-two and one class-one events in search of valuable UCI (International Cycling Union) points for top events at the start of the net Olympic cycle.

At the Junek Grand Prix on May 4 and 5, the sprint cyclist placed eighth in both sprint and keirin events.

Six days later, at the Framar Grand Prix, she was ninth in the keirin and eliminated in the sprint quarter-finals.