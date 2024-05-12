UNC MP to public servants: Don't let government bully you

San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein. - File photo

BARATARIA/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein is urging public servants not to allow government officials to bully them.

He was speaking at a UNC press conference in Chaguanas on the morning of May 12.

He briefly discussed the ongoing saga involving the Finance Ministry and Auditor General. This stemmed from the revenue for fiscal 2023 being mistakenly understated by $2.6 billion in the ministry's report to Ramdass in January. Pre-action protocol letters have since been exchanged between both parties and the matter is currently under investigation.

Ramdass claimed the updated accounts submitted to her were dated January 31, just like the previous documents. Finance Minister Colm Imbert has since denied this.

Hosein said he believes the investigation into the matter is "a sham.

"Every time something goes wrong in this country, they set up a committee, they set up investigations and what happens? You think this investigation will take us any further?"

He said it must be determined whether the updated public accounts were backdated as this could be grounds for charges of fraud and misbehaviour in public office.

"I'm warning public servants, do not take chain up from this government. You have a responsibility to the people of TT and to comply with the law.

"Just like how the Auditor General is standing her ground, we implore all public servants not to be bullied..."

He added he has seen a "concerted effort to harass and bully" public servants and told the government not to use the "cloak of parliamentary privilege to attack public officials."

He said this is a "grave" issue being faced by the country.

Also on Sunday, the Finance Ministry issued a press release about an attempted sabotage of the water supply and AC at the ministry's head office on April 30. It said someone was arrested and charged.

Hosein said this release was a distraction.

"This is a matter for the plumber and the serviceman and the facility technicians in the ministry.

"(Imbert) is trying to look for some sort of distraction, but we will be focused."