Trini Mbeki Joseph hits 58 in APL warm-up

Mbeki Joseph -

VADADORA, INDIA: Trinidadian left-handed batsman Mbeki Joseph scored a rapid unbeaten half-century as Samp Army warmed up for the Anand Premier League with a thumping 96-run victory over Vadodara Cricket Academy (VCA) on May 10.

Joseph, the West Indies Academy player, scored 58 before retiring off 28 balls with six sixes and three fours. Opener Jaskaran Malhotra (36), Sarnam Patel (36) and Sahib Malhotra (21) also chipped in to take Samp Army to 221/6 off their 20 overs.

VCA were under early pressure from Trinidadians Jon Russ Jaggessar and fast bowler Liam Mamchan and slipped to 52/6 before Tobagonian Navin Stewart, playing as a guest player for VCA, struck a quick 36.

Jaggessar finished with 3/13, while Mamchan took 2/25 and leg spinner Sahib Malhotra 2/21.

Speaking after the game, Samp Army skipper Jaskaran Malhotra said it was a good workout under lights for his team and he is looking forward to a good start to the tournament. He said, "With a host of foreign players coming in, it was important that they got a taste of the conditions early on. The pitches here keep low and it is generally slow, so it’s important to spend some time in the middle.”

Samp Army go into action in their first match of the Anand Premier League on May 13.

Scores: Samp Army 221/6 (20)(Mbeki Joseph 58rt, Jaskaran Malhotra 36, Sarnam Patel 36, Sahib Malhotra 21) vs VCA 125 all out (19.5)(Navin Stewart 36, Jon Russ Jaggessar 3/13, Liam Mamchan 2/25, Sahib Malhotra 2/21). Samp Army won by 96 runs.