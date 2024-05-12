Societal influence shift vital to prevent crime

THE EDITOR: Let's advocate for a societal influence shift towards crime prevention, which refers to the collective impact of various social factors on an individual's likelihood to engage in criminal behaviour.

Is criminal behaviour solely a consequence of societal norms, such as the glorification of violence in media, or does personal choice also play a significant role? Does hardship always lead to criminal behaviour?

These crucial questions prompt us to consider the complex interplay between individual responsibility and societal influence. It's important to remember that personal responsibility is not just a theoretical concept, but a practical tool we can use to address societal issues like crime.

The desire to covet bigger things and newer designs is instilled in us and encouraged through various methods. Exposed to the powerful influence of the media that seek to shape our identity, most of the time, the values promoted by the communications specialist and network are reinforced in other critical institutions of socialisation, such as the home, school and local assemblies.

For most of us, our attitudes are formed by what we see others do. We are taught the core values of a materialistic society through music, other forms of entertainment, and previously mentioned institutions.

The foundational concept is to seek my interest first. Most of our problems, including criminal activity confronting us today, are by-products of the formerly stated concept taught by these leading institutions of socialisation. This mindset underscores the need for a significant shift in societal influence to prevent crime.

Crime is not a random occurrence, but a reflection of our society's state. It persists due to a misinterpretation of the role and importance of money and education. Instead of focusing on the causes of crime, we should shift our attention to prevention.

This change in perspective should not only prompt us to reconsider the methods used in our primary socialisation institutions, but also advocate for a significant shift in societal influence, recognising its profound impact on shaping personal responsibility.

By emphasising our collective responsibility in preventing crime, we can foster a sense of unity and shared purpose, empowering each individual to contribute to the solution.

Our complex circumstances can undoubtedly contribute to poor choices – mistakes are inevitable. However, once these errors are recognised or brought to our attention, it is crucial that we do not repeat them. Immediate corrective measures are of utmost importance.

With every decision we make, we must acknowledge that it is a personal choice and be steadfast in this understanding. Every choice carries consequences. By reiterating the importance of personal choice and immediate corrective measures, we can empower the audience to take control of their actions and make positive changes.

