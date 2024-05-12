Romany, Bailey cop Eastern Credit Union 15K titles

Nicholas Romany and Aniquah Bailey. File photo -

NICHOLAS Romany and Kenyan Alex Ekesa continued their rivalry in local long-distance events with the former defending his crown as the 15K champion at the Eastern Credit Union's 34th Annual Road Race on May 12.

Romany took the glory in 51 minutes and 41 seconds (51:41), eight seconds ahead of Ekesa who clocked 51:49.

The 15K event started and ended at the La Joya Sporting Complex in St Joseph. Finishing in third position was TT junior athlete and Romany's training partner Tafari Waldron. He stopped the clock in 56:02.

Aniqah Bailey, another junior athlete, was first among the women and 23rd overall in one hour, 12 minutes and 40 seconds (1:12:40). Chantel Le Maitre was second in the women's division in 1:14:06 and Zara Suite-Stewart was third in 1:15:56.

A 5K race was also held with participants starting at St Mary's Children's Home in Tacarigua and ending in St Joseph. Phillip James and Donnell Francis both clocked 15:48, but the former was given the nod as the winner. Grabbing third spot was TT junior athlete Isaiah Alder in 16:33.

The top three women all placed in the first 20 overall. Isis Gaskin was first and tenth overall in 19:02, national athlete Samantha Shukla was second (13th overall) in 19:07 and junior athlete Chennai Moore was third (20th overall) in 20:08.

Moore, who competes in the 12 and Under category, is making a name for herself in local races despite her age. Shukla is a stronger 15K athlete, but chose to run the 5K distance this year.