Penal man held for setting car on fire

- File photo

A man suspected of damaging and setting a car on fire at a family’s home in Penal is expected to be charged over the weekend.

The fire spread to the nearby house, partially damaging it.

There were no reports of injuries. The 35-year-old suspect remained in custody up to the afternoon of May 12.

South Western Division police said the attack happened before dawn on May 10 at Bheemul Branch Trace off San Francique Road.

The family was awakened by the suspect shouting and threatening to kill them.

With a piece of wood in his hands, he began hitting the back windshield of a white Nissan Almera parked in the yard.

The police were told that he poured a flammable substance on and around the car and then set it on fire.

He ran away, and the flames spread from the car into the house.

The occupants managed to get out and alerted the Siparia fire station.

Officers responded and contained the flames, preventing further damage.

Penal police also responded and later held the suspect.

Investigations are ongoing.