Ole mas brings history to life

-

The National Library in Port of Spain served as a vibrant convergence of ideas and creativity during the 14th annual NGC Bocas Lit Fest. Among the highlights of the literary festival were two crowd favourites: the Ole Mas Competition and Extempo Debate.

Themed Quarrelling with History, the Ole Mas Competition sparked excitement and imagination among a lively audience, following a morning of engaging discussion on the same topic by panellists including authors Christina Sharpe, Karen Lord, and Myriam J A Chancy, alongside moderator D Alissa Trotz, a media release said.

With colourful costumes and impassioned performances, six groups and two individuals brought their interpretations of the theme to life, thrilling onlookers on the Hart Street side of the National Library in Port of Spain, the release said.

In a closely-contested bout, Phillip and Friends won the $3,000 cash prize and trophy courtesy the National Carnival Commission with their thought-provoking portrayal of recent and historical issues.

House of Mauby placed second, with Berkeley Carnival Revolution in third, each receiving hampers provided by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Massy Distribution, and Tourism Trinidad.

The judges included film and Carnival theatre producer Louris Martin Lee-Sing; visual artist, TUCO adjudicator and NCC judges' co-ordinator Anthony Butts, and traditional Carnival character designer and player Junior Taylor.

The Extempo debate showcased the verbal sparring of Black Sage and Dion Diaz. They tackled a range of topics, from property tax to colonisation, the bacterial outbreak at the Port of Spain General Hospital, and freedom of speech. Their lyrical banter delighted the audience, bringing an exhilarating conclusion to the third day of the festival at the National Library.