Moruga man on sex, larceny charges denied bail

- File photo

A High Court master denied bail to a 38-year-old man from Moruga charged with three offences, including the sexual touching of an eight-year-old girl.

Roger Ottway appeared before master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami on May 9 at the South Master's Court A in Princes Town.

It is alleged that on May 6, he broke into a house in the Moruga district to commit an arrestable offence, contrary to Section 27 (a) of the Larceny Act, Chapter 11:12.

On May 7, he also sexually touched an eight-year-old girl at the same address. The police contended that this offence was contrary to Section 19 of the Children's Act, Chapter 46:01, as amended.

The third charge alleged that on May 7, at Penal Rock Road junction in Basse Terre Village, he stole a Nissan B15 car worth $35,000 from its owner Roger Steeling.

W/Cpl Cedeno and PC Ramesh Balkaran, both of the Moruga police station, laid the charges.

At the hearing, legal officer Cpl Reagan Ramanan prosecuted and objected to bail being granted to the accused.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded the accused into police custody.

The case was transferred to the Princes Town Magistrates' Court and adjourned to June 7.