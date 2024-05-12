Let your voice be heard for Seetahal

Dana Seetahal -

THE EDITOR: I have come to the conclusion that everyone who holds any high office in TT believes that the people of our country are stupid, cowardly and incapable of holding them accountable.

The public utterances from the DPP, who proudly indicates that he is blameless for the non-filing of an indictment in the Dana Seetahal case some ten years after her death and four years after the conclusion of the preliminary enquiry, is both shocking and embarrassing.

We the people are being asked to believe and accept that the delay of justice for the victim and the accused can be reasonably excused because the judiciary and the DPP’s Office and their respective heads are incapable of organising to move 8,100 pages of documents from one office to the other in a four-year period.

I remind my fellow citizens that this is for a high-profile case involving a beloved colleague of the same very heads of the judiciary, and a champion for the average citizens in her life’s work.

Come on, people of TT, we cannot let them make fools of us, we deserve better than this. We must prove to the high office-holders that we are neither stupid nor cowardly and that we will hold them accountable.

Seetahal was a brave champion for the people and it's time for us to be her brave champions and make our voices heard. There would be no better justice for her than for our population to finally find its voice and recognise its power in making this country a better place.

Let’s shout our opinions bravely and loudly so that no-one can ignore us. Martin Luther King famously said, “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people, but the silence over that by the good people.”

I firmly believe the only solution for our country going forward is for the good people of civil society to recognise and utilise their immense power in fixing the problems that the powers-to-be lack the will to fix. Indeed, there is a long list of such problems: crime, public healthcare and corruption, to name a few.

However, I implore you, the good people, let’s start honing our voice with Seetahal and our badly broken justice system. Do you part, flood the public space with your voices so that they know we will not accept this.

CHRISTOPHER CAMACHO

Maraval